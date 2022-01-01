Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve naan

BODHI image

 

BODHI : Craft Bar + Thai Bistro

922 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Naan Bread$4.00
One piece.
Massaman & Naan$19.00
GAENG MASSAMAN | braised beef | Silk Road spices | carrot | fingerling potato | naan bread (served medium/gluten-free if served with rice/contains shellfish)
More about BODHI : Craft Bar + Thai Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)

4907 N College Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Naan$0.00
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)
Main pic

 

Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue

501 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Naan$0.00
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Cobb Salad

Muffins

Fajitas

Fish Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Salad

French Fries

Fish Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (233 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (226 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston