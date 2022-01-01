Naan in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve naan
BODHI : Craft Bar + Thai Bistro
922 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis
|Naan Bread
|$4.00
One piece.
|Massaman & Naan
|$19.00
GAENG MASSAMAN | braised beef | Silk Road spices | carrot | fingerling potato | naan bread (served medium/gluten-free if served with rice/contains shellfish)
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)
4907 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Naan
|$0.00
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
501 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Naan
|$0.00