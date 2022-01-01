Nachos in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve nachos
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Carnitas Nachos
|$11.99
Pulled Pork, melted mixed cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and chipotle ranch.
|Nachos
|$11.99
Creamy White Queso, tomatoes, onions, black olives, lettuce, jalapenos, Choice of beef, chicken or vegetarian
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Nachos
|$11.00
blue corn chips, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, fresh jalapenos, tomatoes, black beans, tomato-jalapeno salsa guacamole or sour cream for an additional charge. Spicy chicken, spicy beef, Southwest tofu, or BBQ pulled pork. Vegetarian and gluten-free. Add proteins and add-ons for an additional charge.
Rick's Cafe Boatyard
4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek
|Steak Nachos
|$16.00
Skirt Steak, Queso Blanco, Green Chili Queso, Corn Salsa, Fajita Veggies, Guacamole and Crema
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
|Nachos
|$11.99
Tri-Color chips with our house made taco meat or chicken, con queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, and black beans. Accented with jalapenos and sour cream,
The Oakmont
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis
|TOSTADA BRISKET NACHO
|$15.00
House made corn tostadas + shredded brisket + shredded queso + guacamole + pico de gallo + poblano aioli + serrano peppers + black beans
La 5th Ave Tacos
1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis
|Ground beef Nachos
|$6.99
|House Nachos
|$11.00
Crisp tortilla chips topped with chorizo, steak and chicken with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo
|Birria Nachos
|$12.00
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|Loaded Nachos
|$12.00
Pier 48 Indy
130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Nachos with Choice of Protein
|$10.00
La Margarita - Fountain Square
1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis
|Nachos Borrachos
|$13.00
Our Crispy, Salty Corn Torilla Chips, Choice Protein, House Beer Queso, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Salsa Serrano, Salsa Avocado, Smoked Paprika & Guacamole
|Kids Nachos
|$6.00
Cheese and Choice Topping
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Loaded Nachos
|$12.99
Fresh tortilla chips covered in cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, green onions, & your choice of BBQ pulled pork or ground beef; Served with sour cream.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
317 Burger
915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis
|K- Nachos
|$6.00
|Dirty Pork Nachos
|$13.00
BBQ
317 BBQ
6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis
|Not-cho Nachos
|$10.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with, queso, your choice of meat, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeño, & pickled red onion
Upland Brewing - College Ave
4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Nachos
|$11.00
blue corn chips, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, fresh jalapenos, tomatoes, black beans, tomato-jalapeno salsa guacamole or sour cream for an additional charge. Spicy chicken, spicy beef, Southwest tofu, or BBQ pulled pork. Vegetarian and gluten-free. Add proteins and add-ons for an additional charge.
El Arado Mexican Grill
1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Fajita Nachos
|$9.99
|Chicken Nachos
|$7.99
|Cheese Nachos
|$6.99
SMOOTHIES • GRILL
Mexico City Grill Restaurant
8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis
|Patron Nachos
|$14.50
|Nachos Al Carbon
|Ground Beef Nachos
|$7.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Olly’s
822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis
|Chili Cheese Nachos
|$8.00
|Chili Cheese Nachos
|$8.50
Chilly Water Brewing Company
719 Virginia Ave,Ste 105, Indianapolis
|Nachos
|$11.00
House Seasoned Tortilla Chips, Smothered in Built to Last Queso, Topped with Beanie’s Secret Sauce, Baja Crema, Nueske’s Bacon, & Guacamole
18th Street Brewery
2829 E 10th St, Indianapolis
|House Nachos
|$12.00
Warm Tortilla Chips with House Beer Cheese, Queso Fresco,Pickled Red Onions,Jalapeno,Cilantro Creme and topped with House Beef
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis
|It's Nacho Dog
|$8.50
A grilled dog topped w/ BTB house cheese, crushed Doritos, our spicy sour cream, lettuce, tomato, onion & jalapenos.
|It's Nacho Burger
|$11.00
A flame grilled burger topped w/ Doritos, melted cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos & BTB Spicy Sour Cream. Served on a brioche bun.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prodigy Burger
8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils
|Prodigy Nachos
|$12.45
House fried tortilla chips topped with beef brisket, queso blanco, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream
and guacamole