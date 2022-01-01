Pancakes in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve pancakes
The Oakmont
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis
|PANCAKE STACK
|$6.00
Short Stack
|PANCAKE BOARD
|$21.00
Buttermilk pancakes + bacon + cinnamon honey butter + maple syrup + fresh strawberries + fresh blueberries + candied pecans + Nutella
SANDWICHES
Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market
1110 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Ricotta Pancake
big fluffy oven baked ricotta pancake, maple syrup, cardamom powdered sugar, lemon zest, whipped mascarpone and whipped butter
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Kid's Silver Dollar Pancakes
|$4.99
|1 Pancake
|$2.99
LouVino
530 Massachusetts Ave #140,, Indianapolis
|Pancake Tacos
|$12.00
Topped with bacon and sausage, scrambled eggs, and cheddar. Served with spiced-maple syrup.
Shakers Good Eats & Ale
8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
|Buttermilk Pancakes
served w/ butter and syrup
|kids pancake
|$5.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Olly’s
822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis
|Pancake Platter
|$9.00
|Pancakes (2)
|$3.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Public Greens
900 E 64th Street, Indianapolis
|Corn Pancakes (GF)
|$8.00
Jalapeño Corn Cakes, Whipped Maple Crème Fraîche, Spicy Honey
(Add Old Major’s Maple Bourbon Sausage Links +3)
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis
|Side Pancake
|$3.99
|Side of 2 Pancakes S/P
|$7.99
|24 Karat Cake Pancakes
|$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.