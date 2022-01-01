Paneer tikka in Indianapolis
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
501 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Tandoor Paneer Tikka
|$12.49
Marinated cubes of paneer cooked with onions and bell pepper in clay oven. Served with tamarind chutney/sauce.
Can be made GF
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$13.99
Paneer cubes cooked with onions, red bell peppers, simmered in creamy tomato sauce
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)
4907 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|33 Paneer Tikka Masala
|$13.99
|9 Tandoor Paneer Tikka
|$12.49
