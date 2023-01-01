Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve pastries

Incredible India - Fine Dining

7525 East 96th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARROT PASTRY$5.95
Layers of spiced carrot sponge with cream & cream cheese frosting (contain nuts)
RED VELVET PASTRY$5.95
Made with layers of red velvet sponge, cream & cream cheese frosting
MANGO PASTRY$5.95
Made with layers of vanilla sponge & mango cream
More about Incredible India - Fine Dining
Gallery on 16th - 319 East 16th Street Ste 101

319 East 16th Street Ste 101, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Pastry Box Assortment$18.00
More about Gallery on 16th - 319 East 16th Street Ste 101
BODHI

922 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gallery Pastry Shop Rotating Selection$12.00
More about BODHI

