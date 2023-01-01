Pastries in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve pastries
Incredible India - Fine Dining
Incredible India - Fine Dining
7525 East 96th Street, Indianapolis
|CARROT PASTRY
|$5.95
Layers of spiced carrot sponge with cream & cream cheese frosting (contain nuts)
|RED VELVET PASTRY
|$5.95
Made with layers of red velvet sponge, cream & cream cheese frosting
|MANGO PASTRY
|$5.95
Made with layers of vanilla sponge & mango cream
Gallery on 16th - 319 East 16th Street Ste 101
Gallery on 16th - 319 East 16th Street Ste 101
319 East 16th Street Ste 101, Indianapolis
|Small Pastry Box Assortment
|$18.00