Patty melts in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve patty melts
More about AJ's Bar & Grill
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
|Patty Melt
|$13.49
Classic Angus burger charbroiled to your liking, swiss, cheddar, grilled onions, and thousand island. Served on grilled rye.
More about 317 Burger
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
317 Burger
915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis
|317 Patty Melt
|$12.00
Our TOTM (thing of the month)!
317 Patty Melt:
Two 4oz beef patties smashed and layered with swiss, grilled onions, and our house made 317 sauce! Served on toasted sourdough with fries!
More about Shakers Good Eats & Ale
Shakers Good Eats & Ale
8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
|Patty Melt
|$8.00
Rye bread grilled, American cheese, grilled onions, served with thousand island dressing on the side