Philly cheesesteaks in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
|Philly Steak Cheese Sliders (3)
|$13.49
Grilles steak, sweet onions, green pepper, provolone cheese and mayo, on our special toasted buns, 3 per order. Served with fries or naked tater tots.
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Philly Cheese Steak Wrap
|$11.99
Tender shaved beef with sauteed peppers, onions, provolone cheese, and our house made sweet heat sauce; Wrapped in a warm jalapeno cheddar tortilla
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$11.99
Tender grilled chicken served on a hoagie roll; with sauteed peppers, onions, & provolone cheese