Philly rolls in
Indianapolis
/
Indianapolis
/
Philly Rolls
Indianapolis restaurants that serve philly rolls
Ocean Thai Sushi
9516 Haver Way, Indianapolis
No reviews yet
PHILLY ROLL
$7.50
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, seaweed, sushi rice, sesame seeds
More about Ocean Thai Sushi
Yoshi - Indy Downtown
72 W New York St, Indianapolis
No reviews yet
Philly Roll
$8.99
Smoked Salmon + Avocado + Cream Cheese
More about Yoshi - Indy Downtown
