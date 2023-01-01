Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve pho

Consumer pic

 

Eating Fresh

6255 North College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#6 Chicken noodle Pho, "Regular" (Phở Gà)$14.95
Regular bowl of rice noodle soup with
#4 Beef Ball Pho, "Regular" (Phở bò viên)$14.95
Regular bowl of rice noodle soup with
More about Eating Fresh
Restaurant banner

 

Yoshi - County Line Rd - 2316 E. County Line Rd

2316 E. County Line Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Pho$10.99
Beef Broth + Steak + Noodles + Vegetables
Combination Pho$11.99
Beef Broth + Steak + Beef Balls + Noodles + Vegetables
HOUSE SPECIAL PHO$13.99
Beef Broth + Steak + Beef Ball + Tripes + Tendons + Noodles + Vegetables
More about Yoshi - County Line Rd - 2316 E. County Line Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Tikka Masala

Chicken Pizza

Nigiri

Hot Chocolate

Nachos

Steak Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Sloppy Joe

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (658 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (264 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston