Pho in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve pho
Eating Fresh
6255 North College Avenue, Indianapolis
|#6 Chicken noodle Pho, "Regular" (Phở Gà)
|$14.95
Regular bowl of rice noodle soup with
|#4 Beef Ball Pho, "Regular" (Phở bò viên)
|$14.95
Regular bowl of rice noodle soup with
Yoshi - County Line Rd - 2316 E. County Line Rd
2316 E. County Line Rd, Indianapolis
|Beef Pho
|$10.99
Beef Broth + Steak + Noodles + Vegetables
|Combination Pho
|$11.99
Beef Broth + Steak + Beef Balls + Noodles + Vegetables
|HOUSE SPECIAL PHO
|$13.99
Beef Broth + Steak + Beef Ball + Tripes + Tendons + Noodles + Vegetables