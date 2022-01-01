Pies in Indianapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve pies

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Cherry Pie in a Jar$11.00
mason jar full of our seasonal house made pie, vanilla ice cream
More about The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
Rick's Cafe Boatyard image

 

Rick's Cafe Boatyard

4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$6.00
graham cracker white chocolate crust with key lime juice, whipped cream, minced pineapple, and sweetened condensed milk filling. garnished with whipped cream and lime twist.
More about Rick's Cafe Boatyard
Item pic

PIZZA

Napolese Pizzeria

114 E 49th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Elliot's Pie$17.00
White Sauce, Pancetta, New Potatoes and Gorgonzola
More about Napolese Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Napolese Pizzeria

8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Elliot's Pie$17.00
White Sauce, Pancetta, New Potatoes and Gorgonzola
More about Napolese Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Butter Pie$4.99
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
Item pic

 

Leviathan Bakehouse

1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cherry Hand Pie$5.00
Organic Indiana tart cherries and blood orange laced with amaretto, basil, and sage. | Contains: cherries, sugar, WHEAT flour, BUTTER, EGGS, corn starch, amaretto LIQUEUR, pectin, sage, basil.
More about Leviathan Bakehouse
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

His Place Eatery

6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Pot Pie$14.99
A deconstructed version of a comfort classic. Creamy pot pie filling with peas, carrots and green beans topped with a flaky puff pastry and fried chicken breast.
More about His Place Eatery
Public Greens image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Public Greens

900 E 64th Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Oatmeal Creme Pie Cookie (GF)$6.00
Lemon Cream Pie$6.00
More about Public Greens
Strange Bird & Heartbreaker image

 

Strange Bird

128 South Audubon Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$6.00
More about Strange Bird
Pies image

 

Sams Square Pie

5301 Winthrop Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pies$28.00
CRUSH PIE: Named after Deejay Indiana Jones favorite! Features the finest brick cheese and fresh basil.
(8 Slices, Feeds 4-5)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
BITCHIN CAMARO: With tire tracks of our homemade sauce laid over 3 different styles of pepperoni. Char and cup, old world, and borough cut along with the finest brick cheese this is a bitchin combo!
(8 slices, Feeds 4-5)
More about Sams Square Pie

