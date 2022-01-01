Pies in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Cherry Pie in a Jar
|$11.00
mason jar full of our seasonal house made pie, vanilla ice cream
Rick's Cafe Boatyard
4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.00
graham cracker white chocolate crust with key lime juice, whipped cream, minced pineapple, and sweetened condensed milk filling. garnished with whipped cream and lime twist.
PIZZA
Napolese Pizzeria
114 E 49th St, Indianapolis
|Elliot's Pie
|$17.00
White Sauce, Pancetta, New Potatoes and Gorgonzola
Napolese Pizzeria
8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis
|Elliot's Pie
|$17.00
White Sauce, Pancetta, New Potatoes and Gorgonzola
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$4.99
Leviathan Bakehouse
1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis
|Cherry Hand Pie
|$5.00
Organic Indiana tart cherries and blood orange laced with amaretto, basil, and sage. | Contains: cherries, sugar, WHEAT flour, BUTTER, EGGS, corn starch, amaretto LIQUEUR, pectin, sage, basil.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
His Place Eatery
6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis
|Fried Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.99
A deconstructed version of a comfort classic. Creamy pot pie filling with peas, carrots and green beans topped with a flaky puff pastry and fried chicken breast.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Public Greens
900 E 64th Street, Indianapolis
|Oatmeal Creme Pie Cookie (GF)
|$6.00
|Lemon Cream Pie
|$6.00
Sams Square Pie
5301 Winthrop Avenue, Indianapolis
|Pies
|$28.00
CRUSH PIE: Named after Deejay Indiana Jones favorite! Features the finest brick cheese and fresh basil.
(8 Slices, Feeds 4-5)
BITCHIN CAMARO: With tire tracks of our homemade sauce laid over 3 different styles of pepperoni. Char and cup, old world, and borough cut along with the finest brick cheese this is a bitchin combo!
(8 slices, Feeds 4-5)