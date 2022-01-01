Po boy in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve po boy
More about Rick's Cafe Boatyard
Rick's Cafe Boatyard
4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Made Remoulade Sauce
More about His Place Eatery
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
His Place Eatery
6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis
|Fried Chicken Po'Boy
|$9.99
|Buffalo Catfish Po'Boy
|$13.99
Fried Catfish tossed in Buffalo sauce w/coleslaw, lettuce, tomato and onion with one side.
|Fried Chicken Po'Boy
|$13.99
Dressed with coleslaw and house-made remoulade sauce served with one side.