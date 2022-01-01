Pork tenderloin in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve pork tenderloin
The Northside Social & - Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Chipotle Pork Tenderloin
|$25.00
chipotle rubbed indiana pork tenderloin, green chile cream sauce, spiced polenta cakes, roasted corn | bell pepper | onion succotash
Baby's - Talbott Street
2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis
|Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
|$11.00
The Mash House - 10 E. 191st St.
10 E. 191st St., Westfield
|West Fork Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
|$14.00
Indiana'a favorite, done our way, breaded & brined, with lettuce, onion, and dionaise on a potato bun, served with fries.