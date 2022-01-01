Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork tenderloin in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve pork tenderloin

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social & - Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Pork Tenderloin$25.00
chipotle rubbed indiana pork tenderloin, green chile cream sauce, spiced polenta cakes, roasted corn | bell pepper | onion succotash
More about The Northside Social & - Northside Kitchenette
Baby's image

 

Baby's - Talbott Street

2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$11.00
More about Baby's - Talbott Street
Banner pic

 

The Mash House - 10 E. 191st St.

10 E. 191st St., Westfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
West Fork Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$14.00
Indiana'a favorite, done our way, breaded & brined, with lettuce, onion, and dionaise on a potato bun, served with fries.
More about The Mash House - 10 E. 191st St.
Downtown Olly’s image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Tenderloin$11.95
Pork Tenderloin$12.00
Pork Tenderloin$11.59
More about Downtown Olly’s

