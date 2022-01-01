Pulled pork sandwiches in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.99
Pulled pork tossed in homemade BBQ on a hawaiian buncoleslaw on the side.
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Fischer Farms pulled pork served with pickle chips and pickled red onions, served with choice of Bad Elmers bbq sauce, Dragonfly IPA beer cheese or campfire habenero sauce
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
Upland Brewing - College Ave
4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Fischer Farms pulled pork served with pickle chips and pickled red onions, served with choice of Bad Elmers bbq sauce, Dragonfly IPA beer cheese or campfire habenero sauce
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Garrett's Smokehouse BBQ
5502 Emerson Way, Indianapolis
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Med Dinner
|$16.20
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$7.75
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Sm Dinner
|$14.00