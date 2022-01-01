Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin cheesecake in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake

Napolese Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Napolese Pizzeria

114 E 49th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Ricotta Cheesecake$9.00
Pumpkin Ricotta cheesecake with pumpkin seed caramel sauce.
More about Napolese Pizzeria
Napolese Pizzeria image

 

Napolese Pizzeria - Napolese Fashion Mall

8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Ricotta Cheesecake$9.00
Pumpkin Ricotta cheesecake with pumpkin seed caramel sauce.
More about Napolese Pizzeria - Napolese Fashion Mall
Amore Italian Kitchen image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Amore Italian Kitchen

9757 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis

Avg 3 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Cheesecake$9.99
More about Amore Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Leviathan Bakehouse

1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Danish - Pumpkin Cheesecake$4.00
Pumpkin, cream cheese, candied pepitas. | Filling contains: pumpkin, CREAM, cream CHEESE, EGG, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves. |
Pastry contains: whole WHEAT flour, BUTTER, sugar, RYE, salt, yeast.
More about Leviathan Bakehouse

