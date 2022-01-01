Pumpkin cheesecake in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake
PIZZA
Napolese Pizzeria
114 E 49th St, Indianapolis
|Pumpkin Ricotta Cheesecake
|$9.00
Pumpkin Ricotta cheesecake with pumpkin seed caramel sauce.
Napolese Pizzeria - Napolese Fashion Mall
8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis
|Pumpkin Ricotta Cheesecake
|$9.00
Pumpkin Ricotta cheesecake with pumpkin seed caramel sauce.
SALADS • CHICKEN
Amore Italian Kitchen
9757 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis
|Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$9.99
Leviathan Bakehouse
1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis
|Sweet Danish - Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$4.00
Pumpkin, cream cheese, candied pepitas. | Filling contains: pumpkin, CREAM, cream CHEESE, EGG, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves. |
Pastry contains: whole WHEAT flour, BUTTER, sugar, RYE, salt, yeast.