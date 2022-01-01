Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Reuben in
Indianapolis
/
Indianapolis
/
Reuben
Indianapolis restaurants that serve reuben
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
No reviews yet
AJs Reuben
$14.99
More about AJ's Bar & Grill
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora
1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis
No reviews yet
Reuben
$12.99
Thick cut corned beef, homemade saurkraut, 1000 Island dressing and melted Swiss on marble rye. Also, available as a wrap.
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora
