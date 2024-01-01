Rice bowls in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve rice bowls
The Garden Table - Downtown
342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
|Rice Noodle Bowl
|$14.00
Rice Noodle Dish served hot with a chili soy sauce, wild mushrooms, carrots, peppers, snow peas.
The Oakmont - 323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis
|THE OAKMONT RICE BOWL
|$18.00
smoked brisket or smoked chicken + Jasmine rice + black beans + pico de gallo + guacamole + arugula + serrano peppers + pickled onions + tequila crema
Ash & Elm Cider Co. - 1301 E Washington St
1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Bulgogi Rice Bowl
|$17.00
Rice, house kimchi, bok choy, soy-pickled mushrooms, sunny egg