Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve rice bowls

Consumer pic

 

The Garden Table - Downtown

342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Noodle Bowl$14.00
Rice Noodle Dish served hot with a chili soy sauce, wild mushrooms, carrots, peppers, snow peas.
More about The Garden Table - Downtown
The Oakmont image

 

The Oakmont - 323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B

323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
THE OAKMONT RICE BOWL$18.00
smoked brisket or smoked chicken + Jasmine rice + black beans + pico de gallo + guacamole + arugula + serrano peppers + pickled onions + tequila crema
More about The Oakmont - 323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B
Ash & Elm Cider Co. image

 

Ash & Elm Cider Co. - 1301 E Washington St

1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bulgogi Rice Bowl$17.00
Rice, house kimchi, bok choy, soy-pickled mushrooms, sunny egg
More about Ash & Elm Cider Co. - 1301 E Washington St
Consumer pic

 

Gather 22

22 E 22nd St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Bowl$18.00
Stir Fried Rice, Carrots, Brussels, Pickled Vegetables, Spinach, Choice of Seitan, Pica Chicken, or Steak
More about Gather 22

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Green Beans

Chicken Tikka

Fried Rice

Chicken Teriyaki

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Margherita Pizza

French Fries

Paratha

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1243 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (386 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston