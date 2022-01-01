Samosa chaat in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve samosa chaat
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
501 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Samosa Chaat
|$11.49
Two Samosas (fried savoury pastry stuffed with potato, cashew and green peas) served on a bed of yellow peas, yogurt, diced onions and tomatoes, drizzled with sweet tamarind and cilantro chutney/sauce topped with sev pomegranate seeds (subject to availability)and cashew and raisins
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)
4907 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|78 Samosa Chaat
|$11.49
