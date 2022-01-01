Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp curry in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve shrimp curry

Banner pic

 

Yaso Jamaican Grill - 1501 Prospect St.

1501 Prospect St., Indianapolis

Avg 5 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curry Shrimp$17.95
Coconut Curry Shrimp ONLY$15.00
More about Yaso Jamaican Grill - 1501 Prospect St.
Item pic

 

Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill - 4189 North Keystone Avenue

4189 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Curry Shrimp$16.95
Juicy, flavor-filled shrimp seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices and coconut milk, then sautéed to perfection. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.
Coconut Curry Shrimp (Only)$12.95
More about Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill - 4189 North Keystone Avenue
Consumer pic

 

Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar\r\nSouth Broad Ripple (SoBro)

4907 N College Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
27 Goan Shrimp Curry$16.99
Marinated shrimp cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, coconut milk and masala sauce. Served with plain rice.
Can be made GF
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar\r\nSouth Broad Ripple (SoBro)

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Tuna Salad

Cookies

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Fried Ice Cream

Mac And Cheese

Fish And Chips

Ribeye Steak

Carrot Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (560 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (875 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston