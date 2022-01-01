Shrimp curry in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve shrimp curry
More about Yaso Jamaican Grill - 1501 Prospect St.
Yaso Jamaican Grill - 1501 Prospect St.
1501 Prospect St., Indianapolis
|Coconut Curry Shrimp
|$17.95
|Coconut Curry Shrimp ONLY
|$15.00
More about Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill - 4189 North Keystone Avenue
Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill - 4189 North Keystone Avenue
4189 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis
|Coconut Curry Shrimp
|$16.95
Juicy, flavor-filled shrimp seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices and coconut milk, then sautéed to perfection. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.
|Coconut Curry Shrimp (Only)
|$12.95
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar\r\nSouth Broad Ripple (SoBro)
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar\r\nSouth Broad Ripple (SoBro)
4907 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|27 Goan Shrimp Curry
|$16.99
Marinated shrimp cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, coconut milk and masala sauce. Served with plain rice.
Can be made GF