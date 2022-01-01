Sliders in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve sliders
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Traditional Sliders
|$9.99
3 Mini burgers!
More about AJ's Bar & Grill
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
|BBQ Chick Sliders
|$13.49
Tender pulled chicken breast in our tangy house-made BBQ sauce and melted American cheese on our special toasted buns. 3 per order. Served with fries or naked tater tots.
|Philly Sliders
|$13.99
Grilles steak, sweet onions, green pepper, provolone cheese and mayo, on our special toasted buns, 3 per order. Served with fries or naked tater tots.
|Philly Steak Cheese Sliders (3)
|$13.49
Grilles steak, sweet onions, green pepper, provolone cheese and mayo, on our special toasted buns, 3 per order. Served with fries or naked tater tots.
More about LouVino
LouVino
530 Massachusetts Ave #140,, Indianapolis
|Crispy Chicken Biscuit Sliders
|$12.00
Crispy chicken, bacon, poblano-tomato aioli, pepper jack cheese.
More about 317 Burger
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
317 Burger
915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis
|Shrimp Sliders
|$12.00
4 per order. breaded shrimp, sweet chili aioli, coleslaw, lettuce & tomato.
More about Open Kitchen Restuarant
Open Kitchen Restuarant
4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis
|Marinated Steak Sliders
|$11.99
Two 2oz marinated Filet Mignon cooked to perfection served on a toasted slider buns!