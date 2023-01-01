Spaghetti and meatballs in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
Murphy's @ Flynn's
5198 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$17.00
Housemade sauce, jumbo meatballs, parmesan
Amore Italian Kitchen
9757 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$20.99
Jumbo meatballs made of beef, veal, pork and other secret ingredients. Served with house-made marinara sauce and spaghetti.
