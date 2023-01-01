Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Murphy's @ Flynn's

5198 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.00
Housemade sauce, jumbo meatballs, parmesan
More about Murphy's @ Flynn's
SALADS • CHICKEN

Amore Italian Kitchen

9757 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis

Avg 3 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$20.99
Jumbo meatballs made of beef, veal, pork and other secret ingredients. Served with house-made marinara sauce and spaghetti.
Spaghetti and Meatballs$22.99
Three jumbo meatballs made of beef, veal, pork, and other secret ingredients. Served with house made marinara sauce and spaghetti. House-made Italian sausage link available for an additional price.
More about Amore Italian Kitchen

