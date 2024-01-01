Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve spinach salad

Banner pic

 

Big Bear Biscuits - "Big Bear 96th"

3905 E 96th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$10.95
More about Big Bear Biscuits - "Big Bear 96th"
Item pic

 

Napolese Pizzeria - Napolese Fashion Mall

8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$14.00
Spinach, Seasoned Ricotta, Carrots, Radish and Arugula Pesto
**All salads come dressed unless otherwise specified
1/2 Spinach Salad$8.00
Spinach, Seasoned Ricotta, Carrots, Radish and Arugula Pesto.
**All salads come dressed unless otherwise specified.
More about Napolese Pizzeria - Napolese Fashion Mall

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Garden Salad

Strawberry Shortcake

Fried Dumplings

Rangoon

Po Boy

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Teriyaki

Kebabs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1270 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (324 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston