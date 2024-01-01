Spinach salad in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve spinach salad
Big Bear Biscuits - "Big Bear 96th"
3905 E 96th Street, Indianapolis
|Spinach Salad
|$10.95
Napolese Pizzeria - Napolese Fashion Mall
8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis
|Spinach Salad
|$14.00
Spinach, Seasoned Ricotta, Carrots, Radish and Arugula Pesto
**All salads come dressed unless otherwise specified
|1/2 Spinach Salad
|$8.00
Spinach, Seasoned Ricotta, Carrots, Radish and Arugula Pesto.
**All salads come dressed unless otherwise specified.