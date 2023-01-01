Steak bowls in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve steak bowls
More about Shakers Good Eats & Ale - 8142 East Southport Road
Shakers Good Eats & Ale - 8142 East Southport Road
8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
|Country fried Steak bowl
|$12.00
Deep fried country fried steak on a bed of mash potatoes, corn, topped with sausage gravy and melted cheddar cheese served with Texas toast.
More about Upland Brewing - Castleton - 4939 East 82nd Street
Upland Brewing - Castleton - 4939 East 82nd Street
4939 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.00
More about Upland Fountain Square
Upland Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Steak Grit Bowl
|$16.00