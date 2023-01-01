Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak bowls in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve steak bowls

Shakers Good Eats & Ale image

 

Shakers Good Eats & Ale - 8142 East Southport Road

8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis

TakeoutDelivery
Country fried Steak bowl$12.00
Deep fried country fried steak on a bed of mash potatoes, corn, topped with sausage gravy and melted cheddar cheese served with Texas toast.
Main pic

 

Upland Brewing - Castleton - 4939 East 82nd Street

4939 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis

Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square image

 

Upland Fountain Square

1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

Steak Grit Bowl$16.00
Upland Brewing - College Ave image

 

Upland College Ave

4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis

Steak Grit Bowl$16.00
