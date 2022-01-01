Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

 

Rick's Cafe Boatyard

4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad (Foodrunner Run)$20.00
Sirloin steak, Barley, Arugula, Acorn Squash, Pumpkin Seeds with Green Goddess dressing
More about Rick's Cafe Boatyard
Consumer pic

 

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black & Bleu Steak Salad$13.99
Mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and bleu cheese crumbles; Topped with hand cut sirloin tips grilled to your liking.
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
BODHI image

 

BODHI

922 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$18.00
NAM TOK | char-grilled flank steak | soft herbs | carrot | red bell paper | red onion | tomato | Thai chili | roasted rice powder & garlic (gluten-free/contains fish sauce/traditionally enjoyed with sticky rice)
More about BODHI

