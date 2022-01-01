Steak salad in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve steak salad
Rick's Cafe Boatyard
4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek
|Steak Salad (Foodrunner Run)
|$20.00
Sirloin steak, Barley, Arugula, Acorn Squash, Pumpkin Seeds with Green Goddess dressing
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Black & Bleu Steak Salad
|$13.99
Mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and bleu cheese crumbles; Topped with hand cut sirloin tips grilled to your liking.