Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak subs in
Indianapolis
/
Indianapolis
/
Steak Subs
Indianapolis restaurants that serve steak subs
Murphy's @ Flynn's
5198 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis
No reviews yet
Steak Hoagie
$16.00
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, au jus, hoagie roll
More about Murphy's @ Flynn's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Olly’s
822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis
Avg 4.1
(2158 reviews)
Philly Steak Hoagie
$12.95
More about Downtown Olly’s
Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis
Tossed Salad
Sashimi
Steak Burritos
Lamb Kebabs
Caramel Cake
Cake
Cheese Pizza
Pudding
Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore
Fountain Square
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Broad Ripple
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Mile Square
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
SoBro
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Meridian Kessler
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Chatham Arch
No reviews yet
More near Indianapolis to explore
Carmel
Avg 4.3
(52 restaurants)
Fishers
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Greenwood
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Zionsville
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Plainfield
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Avon
No reviews yet
Westfield
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Fortville
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Bloomington
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Muncie
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(883 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1272 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(325 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(398 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston