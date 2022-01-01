Steak tacos in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve steak tacos
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Steak Street Tacos
|$12.99
3 Corn tortillas with grilled steak topped with chopped onions and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips, salsa verde, guacamole and fresh pico de gallo.
More about El Arado Mexican Grill
El Arado Mexican Grill
1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Steak Tacos
|$7.59
More about Mexico City Grill Restaurant
SMOOTHIES • GRILL
Mexico City Grill Restaurant
8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis
|Street Tacos Steak
|$12.99