Stew in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

 

Yaso Jamaican Grill - 1501 Prospect St.

1501 Prospect St., Indianapolis

Avg 5 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Yaso Vegetable Stew$13.50
Special variety of Jamaican vegetables stewed in coconut milk, and a touch of scotch bonnet mixed with the classic Jamaican medley of seasonings then simmered to perfection.
Brown Stew Red Snapper Filet$25.50
Caribbean Red Snapper Fish, seasoned and pan-fried then stewed in the classic Jamaican medley of seasonings and JD's amazing brown sauce! Fantastic!
Brown Stew Chicken$11.95
Mix of dark and white meat chicken, carrot, and Irish potato stewed in an amazing, savoury brown sauce. (Includes standard sides.)
More about Yaso Jamaican Grill - 1501 Prospect St.
Delicia/La Mulita image

 

Delicia & La Mulita

5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stewed Black Beans$4.00
with queso fresco
More about Delicia & La Mulita
The Atrium Market image

 

Atrium Market - at The Tower

American Sq, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Granny's Okra Stew$0.00
More about Atrium Market - at The Tower
Item pic

 

Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill - 4189 North Keystone Avenue

4189 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brown Stew Chicken$10.25
Seasoned with the classic Jamaican medley of seasonings then stewed in a brown sauce with carrots and sweet peppers. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.
Brown Stew Fish (Whole)$21.95
Allow 25 minutes. Red Snapper, pan-fried in a classic Jamaican medley of seasonings then stewed in a brown sauce with carrots and peppers. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.
Brown Stew Fish (Fillet)$22.25
Allow 25 minutes. Red snapper fillet, pan-fried in a classic Jamaican medley of seasonings then stewed in a brown sauce with carrots and peppers. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.
More about Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill - 4189 North Keystone Avenue

