Stew in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve stew
Yaso Jamaican Grill - 1501 Prospect St.
1501 Prospect St., Indianapolis
|Yaso Vegetable Stew
|$13.50
Special variety of Jamaican vegetables stewed in coconut milk, and a touch of scotch bonnet mixed with the classic Jamaican medley of seasonings then simmered to perfection.
|Brown Stew Red Snapper Filet
|$25.50
Caribbean Red Snapper Fish, seasoned and pan-fried then stewed in the classic Jamaican medley of seasonings and JD's amazing brown sauce! Fantastic!
|Brown Stew Chicken
|$11.95
Mix of dark and white meat chicken, carrot, and Irish potato stewed in an amazing, savoury brown sauce. (Includes standard sides.)
Delicia & La Mulita
5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Stewed Black Beans
|$4.00
with queso fresco
Atrium Market - at The Tower
American Sq, Indianapolis
|Granny's Okra Stew
|$0.00
Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill - 4189 North Keystone Avenue
4189 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis
|Brown Stew Chicken
|$10.25
Seasoned with the classic Jamaican medley of seasonings then stewed in a brown sauce with carrots and sweet peppers. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.
|Brown Stew Fish (Whole)
|$21.95
Allow 25 minutes. Red Snapper, pan-fried in a classic Jamaican medley of seasonings then stewed in a brown sauce with carrots and peppers. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.
|Brown Stew Fish (Fillet)
|$22.25
Allow 25 minutes. Red snapper fillet, pan-fried in a classic Jamaican medley of seasonings then stewed in a brown sauce with carrots and peppers. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.