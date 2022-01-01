Taco salad in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve taco salad
La Margarita - Fountain Square
1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Local Greens, Choice Protien, Tortilla Strips, Tomato, Onion, Muenster Jack Blend, Guac
El Arado Mexican Grill
1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$9.99
|Taco Salad
|$8.29
SMOOTHIES • GRILL
Mexico City Grill Restaurant
8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis
|Classic Taco Salad
|$10.99
|Fajita Taco Salad
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora
1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
Giant tortilla wedges topped with our fresh lettuce mix, seasoned taco meat, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and black olives served with a side of sour cream and our homemade salsa.