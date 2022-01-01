Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants that serve tacos

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar

1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Street Tacos$12.99
3 Corn tortillas with grilled steak topped with chopped onions and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips, salsa verde, guacamole and fresh pico de gallo.
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
Monon Food Co

6420 Cornell Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Chicken Tacos$4.50
Street Style Taco$10.00
T's Chipotle Taco$10.00
More about Monon Food Co
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square

1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Glazed Duck Tacos$22.00
crispy duck legs glazed in chili honey
Guajillo Pork Tacos$15.00
slow smoked pork, guajillo sauce, corn, poblano peppers
More about Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
AJ's Bar & Grill

9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Tacos$11.99
3 tacos with cheese and red onion. Your choice of chicken taco meat, shrimp, Carnitas, Carne Asada or Combo of two.
price varies based on protein chosen.
Tacos (3)$13.49
3 tacos with cheese and red onion. Your choice of chicken taco meat, shrimp, Carnitas, Carne Asada or Combo of two.
price varies based on protein chosen.
More about AJ's Bar & Grill
The Oakmont

323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREAKFAST TACOS$13.00
Corn tortilla + egg + bacon + mixed cheese + potato wedge + poblano aioli + shredded radish + cilantro
CARNE ASADA TACOS$13.00
CAJUN SALMON TACOS$17.00
Seared Cajun salmon + white corn tortilla + arugula + pico de gallo + guacamole + poblano aioli
More about The Oakmont
La 5th Ave Tacos

1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids1 Taco combo$4.99
Tacos Campechanos$14.00
Fish Tacos$14.00
More about La 5th Ave Tacos
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown

714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$12.00
Shrimp Taco$12.00
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
Pier 48 Indy

130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$19.00
2 blackened shrimp tacos on flour or corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, topped with pickled red onion, avocado and sour cream drizzle Served with tortilla chips and salsa
More about Pier 48 Indy
Delicia

5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$13.00
fried white fish, roasted serrano aioli, cabbage slaw, lime, pickled onion, herb green rice
(can be prepared gluten free, fish will be grilled)
Ninos Chx Taco$11.00
served with sweet potato fries
Fish Tacos$21.00
lightly fried whitefish, roasted serrano aioli | pickled onion | cabbage slaw, stewed black beans, herb green rice
(can be made gluten free by request, fish will be grilled)
More about Delicia
La Margarita - Fountain Square

1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Meal (2)$12.00
Your Choice Protein. Topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Salsa. Sides of Rice & Guac
Kids Tacos$7.00
Three Flour Tortilla Tacos with Choice Filling. Sides of Rice & Beans
Birria Tacos$12.00
Beef Brisket & Chuck Slow-Cooked in Chile Consommé. Tortillas Dipped in Consommé and Fried in Queso Oaxaca. Topped with Cilantro & Onion. Sides of Rice, Consommé and Limes
More about La Margarita - Fountain Square
LouVino

530 Massachusetts Ave #140,, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
Two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy.
Fried Chicken Tacos$10.00
Two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic, mashed potatoes, white cheddar. Served with pepper gravy.
Pancake Tacos$12.00
Topped with bacon and sausage, scrambled eggs, and cheddar. Served with spiced-maple syrup.
More about LouVino
Upland Brewing - College Ave

4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Glazed Duck Tacos$22.00
crispy duck legs glazed in chili honey
Guajillo Pork Tacos$15.00
slow smoked pork, guajillo sauce, corn, poblano peppers
More about Upland Brewing - College Ave
El Arado Mexican Grill

1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2957 reviews)
Takeout
Taco al Pastor$7.99
Fajita Taco Salad$9.99
Steak Tacos$7.59
More about El Arado Mexican Grill
SMOOTHIES • GRILL

Mexico City Grill Restaurant

8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (702 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Taco Salad$10.99
Fajita Taco Salad
Fish Tacos$12.99
More about Mexico City Grill Restaurant
Open Kitchen Restuarant

4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ranchero Steak Taco$10.80
3 breakfast tacos to die for! Made with marinated steak, scramble, roasted salsa, queso cheese, and ranchero sauce!
Surf & Turf Taco$17.50
Marinated shrimp and steak cooked with peppers and onion, and cheese! Served with lettuce, salsa and chips!
More about Open Kitchen Restuarant
Revolucion

1132 Prospect St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (622 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$9.95
Two grilled tilapia tacos. Served with shredded cabbage and fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
Pork Tacos$7.95
Two tender, slow cooked pork tacos cooked with pineapple. Sweet & Spicy. Served with onion & cilantro relish on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
Shrimp Tacos$9.95
Two spicy seared shrimp tacos with garlic, lime, shredded cabbage and cilantro. Served with fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
More about Revolucion
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
BTB Tacos$10.50
Three tacos served in flour tortillas w/ your choice of a signature BTB sauce & topped w/ cheddar jack cheese, romaine lettuce, diced tomato, diced onions & jalapenos. Choose from our smoked pulled pork or marinated chicken.
More about Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora

1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.99
Giant tortilla wedges topped with our fresh lettuce mix, seasoned taco meat, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and black olives served with a side of sour cream and our homemade salsa.
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora

