Tacos in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve tacos
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Steak Street Tacos
|$12.99
3 Corn tortillas with grilled steak topped with chopped onions and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips, salsa verde, guacamole and fresh pico de gallo.
Monon Food Co
6420 Cornell Ave, Indianapolis
|1 Chicken Tacos
|$4.50
|Street Style Taco
|$10.00
|T's Chipotle Taco
|$10.00
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Chili Glazed Duck Tacos
|$22.00
crispy duck legs glazed in chili honey
|Guajillo Pork Tacos
|$15.00
slow smoked pork, guajillo sauce, corn, poblano peppers
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
|3 Tacos
|$11.99
3 tacos with cheese and red onion. Your choice of chicken taco meat, shrimp, Carnitas, Carne Asada or Combo of two.
price varies based on protein chosen.
|Tacos (3)
|$13.49
3 tacos with cheese and red onion. Your choice of chicken taco meat, shrimp, Carnitas, Carne Asada or Combo of two.
price varies based on protein chosen.
The Oakmont
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis
|BREAKFAST TACOS
|$13.00
Corn tortilla + egg + bacon + mixed cheese + potato wedge + poblano aioli + shredded radish + cilantro
|CARNE ASADA TACOS
|$13.00
|CAJUN SALMON TACOS
|$17.00
Seared Cajun salmon + white corn tortilla + arugula + pico de gallo + guacamole + poblano aioli
La 5th Ave Tacos
1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis
|Kids1 Taco combo
|$4.99
|Tacos Campechanos
|$14.00
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|Fish Taco
|$12.00
|Shrimp Taco
|$12.00
Pier 48 Indy
130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$19.00
2 blackened shrimp tacos on flour or corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, topped with pickled red onion, avocado and sour cream drizzle Served with tortilla chips and salsa
Delicia
5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
fried white fish, roasted serrano aioli, cabbage slaw, lime, pickled onion, herb green rice
(can be prepared gluten free, fish will be grilled)
|Ninos Chx Taco
|$11.00
served with sweet potato fries
|Fish Tacos
|$21.00
lightly fried whitefish, roasted serrano aioli | pickled onion | cabbage slaw, stewed black beans, herb green rice
(can be made gluten free by request, fish will be grilled)
La Margarita - Fountain Square
1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis
|Taco Meal (2)
|$12.00
Your Choice Protein. Topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Salsa. Sides of Rice & Guac
|Kids Tacos
|$7.00
Three Flour Tortilla Tacos with Choice Filling. Sides of Rice & Beans
|Birria Tacos
|$12.00
Beef Brisket & Chuck Slow-Cooked in Chile Consommé. Tortillas Dipped in Consommé and Fried in Queso Oaxaca. Topped with Cilantro & Onion. Sides of Rice, Consommé and Limes
LouVino
530 Massachusetts Ave #140,, Indianapolis
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
Two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy.
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$10.00
Two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic, mashed potatoes, white cheddar. Served with pepper gravy.
|Pancake Tacos
|$12.00
Topped with bacon and sausage, scrambled eggs, and cheddar. Served with spiced-maple syrup.
Upland Brewing - College Ave
4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Chili Glazed Duck Tacos
|$22.00
crispy duck legs glazed in chili honey
|Guajillo Pork Tacos
|$15.00
slow smoked pork, guajillo sauce, corn, poblano peppers
El Arado Mexican Grill
1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Taco al Pastor
|$7.99
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$9.99
|Steak Tacos
|$7.59
SMOOTHIES • GRILL
Mexico City Grill Restaurant
8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis
|Classic Taco Salad
|$10.99
|Fajita Taco Salad
|Fish Tacos
|$12.99
Open Kitchen Restuarant
4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis
|Ranchero Steak Taco
|$10.80
3 breakfast tacos to die for! Made with marinated steak, scramble, roasted salsa, queso cheese, and ranchero sauce!
|Surf & Turf Taco
|$17.50
Marinated shrimp and steak cooked with peppers and onion, and cheese! Served with lettuce, salsa and chips!
Revolucion
1132 Prospect St, Indianapolis
|Fish Tacos
|$9.95
Two grilled tilapia tacos. Served with shredded cabbage and fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
|Pork Tacos
|$7.95
Two tender, slow cooked pork tacos cooked with pineapple. Sweet & Spicy. Served with onion & cilantro relish on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$9.95
Two spicy seared shrimp tacos with garlic, lime, shredded cabbage and cilantro. Served with fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis
|BTB Tacos
|$10.50
Three tacos served in flour tortillas w/ your choice of a signature BTB sauce & topped w/ cheddar jack cheese, romaine lettuce, diced tomato, diced onions & jalapenos. Choose from our smoked pulled pork or marinated chicken.
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora
1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
Giant tortilla wedges topped with our fresh lettuce mix, seasoned taco meat, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and black olives served with a side of sour cream and our homemade salsa.