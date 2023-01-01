Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve taquitos

AJ's Bar & Grill image

 

AJ's Bar & Grill

9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Norma's Taquito$16.99
More about AJ's Bar & Grill
Delicia/La Mulita image

 

Delicia & La Mulita

5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taquitos$15.00
miller’s amish chicken, guacamole, chihuahua cheese, cabbage slaw, chipotle cream, queso fresco
Taquitos Carne$15.00
stewed ground beef, ancho chile mash, chipotle black bean puree, habanero l almond salsa, chihuahua | cabbage slaw (gf)
More about Delicia & La Mulita
La Margarita - Fountain Square image

 

La Margarita - Fountain Square - 1043 Virginia Ave

1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taquitos$10.00
Choice Filling, Topped with Crema, Salsa Serrano and Guac.
More about La Margarita - Fountain Square - 1043 Virginia Ave
Mexico City Grill Restaurant image

SMOOTHIES • GRILL

Mexico City Grill/Chick-A-Boom

8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (702 reviews)
Takeout
Taquitos$14.99
More about Mexico City Grill/Chick-A-Boom

