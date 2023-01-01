Taquitos in Indianapolis
Delicia & La Mulita
5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Taquitos
|$15.00
miller’s amish chicken, guacamole, chihuahua cheese, cabbage slaw, chipotle cream, queso fresco
|Taquitos Carne
|$15.00
stewed ground beef, ancho chile mash, chipotle black bean puree, habanero l almond salsa, chihuahua | cabbage slaw (gf)
La Margarita - Fountain Square - 1043 Virginia Ave
1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis
|Taquitos
|$10.00
Choice Filling, Topped with Crema, Salsa Serrano and Guac.