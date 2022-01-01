Tikka masala in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve tikka masala
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
501 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$13.99
Paneer cubes cooked with onions, red bell peppers, simmered in creamy tomato sauce
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.49
Tandoor roasted marinated boneless chicken cooked in tomato and onion sauce. Served with plain rice.
Can be made GF
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)
4907 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|21 Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.49
Tandoor roasted marinated boneless chicken cooked in tomato and onion sauce. Served with plain rice.
Can be made GF
|33 Paneer Tikka Masala
|$13.99