Tomato soup in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve tomato soup
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis
|Tomato Artichoke Soup
|$16.00
Creamy Tomato Artichoke Soup. Pint or Quart Size
Garden Table
342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
|Bowl of Tomato Soup
|$6.00
Roasted tomato and red bell pepper soup
|Cup Tomato Soup
|$4.00
Roasted tomato and red bell pepper soup
Cafe Patachou
4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Tomato Artichoke Soup
|$16.00
Creamy Tomato Artichoke Soup. Pint or Quart Size