Tomato soup in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Artichoke Soup$16.00
Creamy Tomato Artichoke Soup. Pint or Quart Size
More about Cafe Patachou
AJ's Bar & Grill image

 

AJ's Bar & Grill

9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Bisque Soup
More about AJ's Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Garden Table

342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl of Tomato Soup$6.00
Roasted tomato and red bell pepper soup
Cup Tomato Soup$4.00
Roasted tomato and red bell pepper soup
More about Garden Table
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Artichoke Soup$16.00
Creamy Tomato Artichoke Soup. Pint or Quart Size
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Artichoke Soup$16.00
Creamy Tomato Artichoke Soup. Pint or Quart Size
More about Cafe Patachou

