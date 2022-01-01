Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$15.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$15.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$15.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Restaurant banner

 

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora

1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.99
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Prosciutto

Potstickers

Fettuccine Alfredo

Tacos

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Shrimp Scampi

Cobbler

Teriyaki Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (545 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston