Vegetable soup in Indianapolis

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Castleton - MCL Castleton
5520 Castleton Corner Lane, Indianapolis
|Vegetable Soup
|$4.19
Our version of this classic is homemade every morning with tomatoes, celery, carrots, cabbage, and potatoes.
MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Speedway - MCL Speedway
6002 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis
|Vegetable Soup
|$4.19
MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Southside - MCL Southside
3630 s east st, Indianapolis
|Vegetable Soup
|$4.19
