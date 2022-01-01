Veggie rolls in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Ocean Thai Sushi
9516 Haver Way, Indianapolis
|VEGGIE TEMPURA ROLL
|$8.00
tempura sweet potato, avocado, rice, seaweed, sesame seeds, top with eel sauce.
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis
|Veggie Spring Rolls
|$10.50
Deep fried seasoned mini vegetable spring rolls w/ cabbage, carrots, water chestnuts, sweet corn, green beans, onions, and snap peas. Served w/ BTB Fu Manchu sauce for dipping.