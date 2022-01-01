Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Ocean Thai Sushi

9516 Haver Way, Indianapolis

VEGGIE TEMPURA ROLL$8.00
tempura sweet potato, avocado, rice, seaweed, sesame seeds, top with eel sauce.
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis

Veggie Spring Rolls$10.50
Deep fried seasoned mini vegetable spring rolls w/ cabbage, carrots, water chestnuts, sweet corn, green beans, onions, and snap peas. Served w/ BTB Fu Manchu sauce for dipping.
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Nora

1546 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis

Veggie Rolls$7.99
Classic hummus, carrots, diced cabbage, cucumbers and tzatziki sauce rolled in a jalapeno tortilla and cut ito bite sized wheels
