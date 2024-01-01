Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

The Garden Table - Downtown

342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$8.00
Cup Greek yogurt, house cashew granola, fruit.
More about The Garden Table - Downtown
The Garden Table

908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$8.00
House cashew granola, Greek yogurt, seasonal fruit, honey
More about The Garden Table
Tinker Coffee on Market

380 E Market St., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$6.00
Greek or non-dairy yogurt with fresh seasonal fruit & topped with our vegan & gluten free granola.
More about Tinker Coffee on Market
CC Holdings - Au Bon Pain - Methodist

1701 N. Senate Blvd., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Yogurt Parfait$4.89
Greek vanilla yogurt, honey granola, and either strawberries or blueberries
More about CC Holdings - Au Bon Pain - Methodist

