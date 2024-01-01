Yogurt parfaits in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
More about The Garden Table - Downtown
The Garden Table - Downtown
342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
|Yogurt Parfait
|$8.00
Cup Greek yogurt, house cashew granola, fruit.
More about The Garden Table
The Garden Table
908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis
|Yogurt Parfait
|$8.00
House cashew granola, Greek yogurt, seasonal fruit, honey
More about Tinker Coffee on Market
Tinker Coffee on Market
380 E Market St., Indianapolis
|Yogurt Parfait
|$6.00
Greek or non-dairy yogurt with fresh seasonal fruit & topped with our vegan & gluten free granola.