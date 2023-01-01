Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt smoothies in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve yogurt smoothies

Yoshi - Indy Downtown image

 

Yoshi - Downtown Indy

72 W New York St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yogurt Mango Smoothie 20oz$7.49
More about Yoshi - Downtown Indy
Restaurant banner

 

Yoshi - County Line Rd - 2316 E. County Line Rd

2316 E. County Line Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yogurt Strawberry Smoothie 20oz$7.49
More about Yoshi - County Line Rd - 2316 E. County Line Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Hash Browns

Shrimp Tacos

Steak Bowls

Pho

Margherita Pizza

Boneless Wings

Tossed Salad

Prime Ribs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (669 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1010 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston