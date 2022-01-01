Fletcher Place restaurants you'll love

Fletcher Place restaurants
Must-try Fletcher Place restaurants

Old Gold Barbecue image

BBQ

Old Gold Barbecue

140 S. College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (149 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Texas Chili
Traditional Texas Chili. All beef chili (no beans). We use our prime brisket in our chili with rehydrated red chiles, and our house made chili paste.
Served with Shredded Cheddar, Sour cream and diced white onions on the side.
Prime Brisket$14.00
Sliced Prime Brisket smoked for 12-16 hours on an all wood fire. We recommend a 1/2LB per person for the average eater! Served with White Bread, Pickles, Onions, Jalapenos, and BBQ Sauce.
Pulled Pork$9.00
Pulled Pork shoulder. Smoked on an all wood fire for 8-10 hours. We recommend a 1/2LB per person for the average eater! Served with White Bread, Pickles, Onions, Jalapenos, and BBQ Sauce.
More about Old Gold Barbecue
Hotel Tango image

 

Hotel Tango

702 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TOM CAT COLLINS$35.00
VOTE FOR CATS! Vodka, lemon juice, green tea simple syrup, and raspberry. Kit comes with mix and a 375ml bottle of Hotel Tango Vodka. 6-7 drinks per kit. Mix at 1:1 ratio. $10 from the purchase of each kit goes to Indyhumane. www.indyhumane.org
FIGHT FLIGHT (BENEFITING ACS)$40.00
Vodka, lemon, blackberries, basil, and green tea simple syrup. Kit comes with mix and a 375ml bottle of Hotel Tango Vodka. 5-6 drinks per kit. Mix at ratio of 2oz vodka to 3 oz mix. $15 from the purchase of each kit goes to American Cancer Society. KIT MUST BE PICKED UP WITHIN 24 HOURS OF PURCHASE.
750 ML BOURBON$30.00
Aromas of caramel,
balanced by rye. best in a cocktail
(e.g. old fashioned). LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION
More about Hotel Tango
Metazoa Brewing Co. image

 

Metazoa Brewing Co.

140 S. College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Metazoa Brewing Co.
