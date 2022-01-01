Fountain Square Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Fountain Square

La Margarita - Fountain Square image

 

La Margarita - Fountain Square

1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chipotle$15.00
Your Choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Seitan in Chipotle Cream Sauce & Napolitas. Sides of Rice, Beans, Guac & Tortillas.
Taco Meal (3)$15.00
Your Choice Protein. Topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Salsa. Sides of Rice & Guac
Nachos Borrachos$13.00
Our Crispy, Salty Corn Torilla Chips, Choice Protein, House Beer Queso, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Salsa Serrano, Salsa Avocado, Smoked Paprika & Guacamole
More about La Margarita - Fountain Square
El Arado Mexican Grill image

 

El Arado Mexican Grill

1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2957 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arroz Con Pollo$9.99
Cheese Dip
Super Donkey Chicken/Steak$11.99
More about El Arado Mexican Grill
Revolucion image

 

Revolucion

1132 Prospect St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (622 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Tacos$8.95
Two grilled tilapia tacos. Served with shredded cabbage and fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
Spicy Black Bean Burger$11.95
Hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and guacamole with a side of fries
Taco de Papas$7.95
Two tacos with roasted potatoes, poblanos, corn, queso fresco and sour cream. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
More about Revolucion

