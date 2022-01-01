Fountain Square Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Fountain Square
More about La Margarita - Fountain Square
La Margarita - Fountain Square
1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Chipotle
|$15.00
Your Choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Seitan in Chipotle Cream Sauce & Napolitas. Sides of Rice, Beans, Guac & Tortillas.
|Taco Meal (3)
|$15.00
Your Choice Protein. Topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Salsa. Sides of Rice & Guac
|Nachos Borrachos
|$13.00
Our Crispy, Salty Corn Torilla Chips, Choice Protein, House Beer Queso, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Salsa Serrano, Salsa Avocado, Smoked Paprika & Guacamole
More about El Arado Mexican Grill
El Arado Mexican Grill
1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Arroz Con Pollo
|$9.99
|Cheese Dip
|Super Donkey Chicken/Steak
|$11.99
More about Revolucion
Revolucion
1132 Prospect St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$8.95
Two grilled tilapia tacos. Served with shredded cabbage and fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
|Spicy Black Bean Burger
|$11.95
Hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and guacamole with a side of fries
|Taco de Papas
|$7.95
Two tacos with roasted potatoes, poblanos, corn, queso fresco and sour cream. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.