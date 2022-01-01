Fajitas in Fountain Square

Go
Fountain Square restaurants
Toast

Fountain Square restaurants that serve fajitas

La Margarita - Fountain Square image

 

La Margarita - Fountain Square

1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas$17.00
Sautéed Bell Peppers & Onions with Your Choice of Protein. Sides of Rice, Beans, Cheese, Crema, Guac & Tortillas.
More about La Margarita - Fountain Square

Browse other tasty dishes in Fountain Square

Burritos

Chips And Salsa

Tacos

Map

More near Fountain Square to explore

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston