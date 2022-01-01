Meridian Kessler restaurants you'll love

Meridian Kessler restaurants
Toast

Meridian Kessler's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Meridian Kessler restaurants

Cafe Patachou image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Cobb$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
16 ozCoffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Tomato Artichoke Soup$6.00
Served daily since 1989, GF without croutons
More about Cafe Patachou
Napolese Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Napolese Pizzeria

114 E 49th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bambino$11.00
For Those 8 and Under Please. Red Sauce, Provolone. Additional Ingredients $3
Baked Goat Cheese$13.00
Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Focaccia
Meridian Kessler$15.00
Italian Sausage, mushrooms, Provolone,
More about Napolese Pizzeria
Greenleaf Juice image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Greenleaf Juice

4930 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Morning After$8.95
kale, spinach, beet, orange, strawberry, celery, carrot
Mediterrenan$10.75
Ancient Grains (quinoa, buckwheat, long grain black wild rice) topped with baby spinach, roasted chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, red onion. Served with Garlic Basil Dressing
Vegan Chocolate$9.25
Oats, almond butter, steamed cashew milk topped with: granola, banana, strawberry, Sochatti dairy-free chocolate, coconut oil, cinnamon
More about Greenleaf Juice
Apocalypse Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Apocalypse Burger

115 E 49th Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (341 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Un-Happy Meal$6.00
kid's slider, house American cheese, fries, juice box
Kids Chicken Littles, fries, juice box
Kids Mac and Cheese, fries, juice box
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
aioli, cabbage slaw, pickles
Smashpocalypse Burger$12.00
double smash, manchego cheese, white bbq, lettuce, onions pickles
More about Apocalypse Burger
Patachou Provisions image

 

Patachou Provisions

4923 N College Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quiche - Gruyere & Spinach$24.00
Gruyere & Spinach Quiche, serves 4-6 people.
Valentine's Gift Box$42.00
Small bouquet of flowers from Willow & Star Flowers, Raspberry pate de fruit, pink peppercorn shortbread dipped in ruby chocolate, dark chocolate mandiants with crispy pearls, dried strawberries, and pistachio + your choice of Bar 114 cocktails or Champagne.
Patachou Cinnamon Sugar$8.00
8oz of Patachou's Signature Cinnamon Sugar Blend.
More about Patachou Provisions
Greenleaf Juice image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Greenleaf Juice

4930 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greenleaf - BTL$8.95
kale, spinach, ginger, lime, celery, apple, cucumber
3 juices / day
$24 per day, signature selection of cold pressed juices includes a house made cashew milk
8 juices / day
$64 per day, signature selection of cold pressed juices includes a house made cashew milk
More about Greenleaf Juice
Upland Brewing - College Ave image

 

Upland Brewing - College Ave

4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brewery Fries$5.50
beer battered and golden brown
Seitan-derloin Sandwich$12.50
Three Carrots seitan, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips
Thai Tofu Salad$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
More about Upland Brewing - College Ave

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Meridian Kessler

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

