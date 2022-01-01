Meridian Kessler restaurants you'll love
Meridian Kessler's top cuisines
Must-try Meridian Kessler restaurants
More about Cafe Patachou
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Chopped Cobb
|$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
|16 ozCoffee
|$4.00
16oz to go coffee
|Tomato Artichoke Soup
|$6.00
Served daily since 1989, GF without croutons
More about Napolese Pizzeria
PIZZA
Napolese Pizzeria
114 E 49th St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Bambino
|$11.00
For Those 8 and Under Please. Red Sauce, Provolone. Additional Ingredients $3
|Baked Goat Cheese
|$13.00
Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Focaccia
|Meridian Kessler
|$15.00
Italian Sausage, mushrooms, Provolone,
More about Greenleaf Juice
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Greenleaf Juice
4930 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Morning After
|$8.95
kale, spinach, beet, orange, strawberry, celery, carrot
|Mediterrenan
|$10.75
Ancient Grains (quinoa, buckwheat, long grain black wild rice) topped with baby spinach, roasted chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, red onion. Served with Garlic Basil Dressing
|Vegan Chocolate
|$9.25
Oats, almond butter, steamed cashew milk topped with: granola, banana, strawberry, Sochatti dairy-free chocolate, coconut oil, cinnamon
More about Apocalypse Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Apocalypse Burger
115 E 49th Street, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Un-Happy Meal
|$6.00
kid's slider, house American cheese, fries, juice box
Kids Chicken Littles, fries, juice box
Kids Mac and Cheese, fries, juice box
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
aioli, cabbage slaw, pickles
|Smashpocalypse Burger
|$12.00
double smash, manchego cheese, white bbq, lettuce, onions pickles
More about Patachou Provisions
Patachou Provisions
4923 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Quiche - Gruyere & Spinach
|$24.00
Gruyere & Spinach Quiche, serves 4-6 people.
|Valentine's Gift Box
|$42.00
Small bouquet of flowers from Willow & Star Flowers, Raspberry pate de fruit, pink peppercorn shortbread dipped in ruby chocolate, dark chocolate mandiants with crispy pearls, dried strawberries, and pistachio + your choice of Bar 114 cocktails or Champagne.
|Patachou Cinnamon Sugar
|$8.00
8oz of Patachou's Signature Cinnamon Sugar Blend.
More about Greenleaf Juice
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Greenleaf Juice
4930 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Greenleaf - BTL
|$8.95
kale, spinach, ginger, lime, celery, apple, cucumber
|3 juices / day
$24 per day, signature selection of cold pressed juices includes a house made cashew milk
|8 juices / day
$64 per day, signature selection of cold pressed juices includes a house made cashew milk
More about Upland Brewing - College Ave
Upland Brewing - College Ave
4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Brewery Fries
|$5.50
beer battered and golden brown
|Seitan-derloin Sandwich
|$12.50
Three Carrots seitan, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips
|Thai Tofu Salad
|$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.