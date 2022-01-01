Mile Square breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Mile Square
Garden Table
342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
|B&G
|$13.50
House buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, bacon, sunny egg, cheddar cheese.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
Al pastor pork, scrambled eggs, lettuce, blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, avocado, pico. Served with greens and side of skhug sauce.
|Lush Love
|$9.00
Watermelon, ruby red grapefruit, coconut water, lime, basil.
The Oakmont
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis
|TEQUILA CHICKEN
|$15.00
Tequila marinated grilled chicken breasts + pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled citrus broccolini + roasted cauliflower puree
+ poblano aioli + grilled lime
|TRUFFLE GARLIC FRIES
|$8.00
Seasoned fries + truffle oil + parmesan + fresh garlic + fresh parsley + aioli
|THE O.G. BURGER
|$13.00
Locally baked brioche bun + half pound chuck/brisket/short rib beef blend patty + cheddar + bacon
+ shredded romaine + tomato + red onion + garlic aioli + side of house made pickles
Cafe Patachou
225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Chopped Cobb
|$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
|Cuban Breakfast
|$13.00
Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
|16 ozCoffee
|$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Wild Eggs
314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis
|Angus Burger
|$11.99
Grilled fresh Angus beef with your choice
of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red
onion on a toasted brioche bun
|Mexico City Chilaquiles
|$11.99
Mexico-style breakfast
with corn tortillas, beans,
salsa verde, queso blanco, an
egg any style and your choice
of pulled chicken or ground
chorizo. Served with skillet
potatoes and a shot of
jugo de limón y chile
|Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble
|$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.