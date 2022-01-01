Mile Square breakfast spots you'll love

Garden Table image

 

Garden Table

342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis

B&G$13.50
House buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, bacon, sunny egg, cheddar cheese.
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Al pastor pork, scrambled eggs, lettuce, blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, avocado, pico. Served with greens and side of skhug sauce.
Lush Love$9.00
Watermelon, ruby red grapefruit, coconut water, lime, basil.
The Oakmont image

 

The Oakmont

323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis

TEQUILA CHICKEN$15.00
Tequila marinated grilled chicken breasts + pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled citrus broccolini + roasted cauliflower puree
+ poblano aioli + grilled lime
TRUFFLE GARLIC FRIES$8.00
Seasoned fries + truffle oil + parmesan + fresh garlic + fresh parsley + aioli
THE O.G. BURGER$13.00
Locally baked brioche bun + half pound chuck/brisket/short rib beef blend patty + cheddar + bacon
+ shredded romaine + tomato + red onion + garlic aioli + side of house made pickles
Cafe Patachou image

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

Chopped Cobb$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
Cuban Breakfast$13.00
Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
16 ozCoffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Wild Eggs image

Wild Eggs

314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Angus Burger$11.99
Grilled fresh Angus beef with your choice
of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red
onion on a toasted brioche bun
Mexico City Chilaquiles$11.99
Mexico-style breakfast
with corn tortillas, beans,
salsa verde, queso blanco, an
egg any style and your choice
of pulled chicken or ground
chorizo. Served with skillet
potatoes and a shot of
jugo de limón y chile
Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
