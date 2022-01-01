Burritos in Mile Square

Garden Table image

 

Garden Table

342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Al pastor pork, scrambled eggs, lettuce, blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, avocado, pico. Served with greens and side of skhug sauce.
Garden Table
Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
Wild Eggs

