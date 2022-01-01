Burritos in Mile Square
Mile Square restaurants that serve burritos
More about Garden Table
Garden Table
342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
Al pastor pork, scrambled eggs, lettuce, blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, avocado, pico. Served with greens and side of skhug sauce.
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans