Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Mile Square

Go
Mile Square restaurants
Toast

Mile Square restaurants that serve caesar salad

Grilled Caesar Salad image

 

Pier 48 Indy

130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine salad grilled, drizzled in Caesar dressing with croutons and lemon
More about Pier 48 Indy
Caesar Salad image

 

CC Holdings

402 West Washington St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$5.39
More about CC Holdings

Browse other tasty dishes in Mile Square

Chilaquiles

French Fries

Nachos

Pudding

Cake

Grits

Waffles

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Mile Square to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston