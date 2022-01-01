Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Mile Square

Mile Square restaurants
Mile Square restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Pier 48 Indy image

 

Pier 48 Indy

130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.95
More about Pier 48 Indy

