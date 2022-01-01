Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad sandwiches in
Mile Square
/
Indianapolis
/
Mile Square
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Mile Square restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Cafe Patachou
225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$15.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Pier 48 Indy
130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$11.95
More about Pier 48 Indy
