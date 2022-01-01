Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Mile Square

Mile Square restaurants
Mile Square restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Garden Table

342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$14.50
Corn tortilla chips, black beans, chicken tossed in salsa verde, sunny egg, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro lime cream, side of pico
More about Garden Table
SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Mexico City Chilaquiles$12.49
Mexico-style breakfast
with corn tortillas, beans,
salsa verde, queso blanco, an
egg any style and your choice
of pulled chicken or ground
chorizo. Served with skillet
potatoes and a shot of
jugo de limón y chile
More about Wild Eggs

