Grits in
Mile Square
/
Indianapolis
/
Mile Square
/
Grits
Mile Square restaurants that serve grits
The Oakmont - 323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis
No reviews yet
SHRIMP AND GRITS
$17.00
More about The Oakmont - 323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs - Pulliam
314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis
Avg 4.3
(1492 reviews)
Side of Grits
$2.99
Side Grits Day
$3.99
More about Wild Eggs - Pulliam
