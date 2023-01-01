Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hot chocolate in
Mile Square
/
Indianapolis
/
Mile Square
/
Hot Chocolate
Mile Square restaurants that serve hot chocolate
The Garden Table - Downtown
342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$4.50
More about The Garden Table - Downtown
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs - Pulliam
314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis
Avg 4.3
(1492 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$3.99
More about Wild Eggs - Pulliam
