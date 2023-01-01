Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Mile Square

Go
Mile Square restaurants
Toast

Mile Square restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Consumer pic

 

The Garden Table - Downtown

342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$4.50
More about The Garden Table - Downtown
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs - Pulliam

314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.99
More about Wild Eggs - Pulliam

Browse other tasty dishes in Mile Square

Chicken Sandwiches

French Toast

Rice Bowls

Salmon

Cake

Pancakes

Grits

Muffins

Map

More near Mile Square to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (368 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (495 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston