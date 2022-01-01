SoBro restaurants you'll love
More about Delicia/La Mulita
Delicia/La Mulita
5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Barbacoa Tamal
|$26.00
house made corn tamal, barbacoa beef, pico de gallo, lime crema, queso fresco, herb green rice
|Empanadas
|$26.00
barbacoa beef, chihuahua cheese, puff pastry, creamy habanero sauce, lime crema, herb green rice
More about Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall
5301 winthrop Ave, Indianapolis
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$13.50
Smoked brisket, white bread,
gouda, Dr. Pepper sauce,
and your choice of side
|Burnt Ends
|$9.99
Crispy brisket on white bread with Texas bbq.
|Half Liter Cheeseburger
|$12.50
Griddle burger with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, knot bun, pickles, and choice of side.
More about Sams Square Pie
Sams Square Pie
5301 Winthrop Avenue, Indianapolis
|Pies
|$28.00
CRUSH PIE: Named after Deejay Indiana Jones favorite! Features the finest brick cheese and fresh basil.
(8 Slices, Feeds 4-5)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
BITCHIN CAMARO: With tire tracks of our homemade sauce laid over 3 different styles of pepperoni. Char and cup, old world, and borough cut along with the finest brick cheese this is a bitchin combo!
(8 slices, Feeds 4-5)