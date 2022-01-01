SoBro restaurants you'll love

Go
SoBro restaurants
Toast

SoBro's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try SoBro restaurants

Delicia/La Mulita image

 

Delicia/La Mulita

5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Barbacoa Tamal$26.00
house made corn tamal, barbacoa beef, pico de gallo, lime crema, queso fresco, herb green rice
Empanadas$26.00
barbacoa beef, chihuahua cheese, puff pastry, creamy habanero sauce, lime crema, herb green rice
Empanadas$26.00
barbacoa beef, chihuahua cheese, puff pastry, creamy habanero sauce, lime crema, herb green rice
More about Delicia/La Mulita
Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall

5301 winthrop Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (730 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Grilled Cheese$13.50
Smoked brisket, white bread,
gouda, Dr. Pepper sauce,
and your choice of side
Burnt Ends$9.99
Crispy brisket on white bread with Texas bbq.
Half Liter Cheeseburger$12.50
Griddle burger with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, knot bun, pickles, and choice of side.
More about Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall
Sams Square Pie image

 

Sams Square Pie

5301 Winthrop Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pies$28.00
CRUSH PIE: Named after Deejay Indiana Jones favorite! Features the finest brick cheese and fresh basil.
(8 Slices, Feeds 4-5)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
BITCHIN CAMARO: With tire tracks of our homemade sauce laid over 3 different styles of pepperoni. Char and cup, old world, and borough cut along with the finest brick cheese this is a bitchin combo!
(8 slices, Feeds 4-5)
More about Sams Square Pie
Black Circle Brewing Company image

 

Black Circle Brewing Company

2201 E 46th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (546 reviews)
Takeout
More about Black Circle Brewing Company
Diavola image

PIZZA

Diavola

1134 E 54 STE I, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (3122 reviews)
Takeout
More about Diavola
Map

More near SoBro to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston