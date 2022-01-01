Indian Bistro

Go
Popular Items

Mango Lassi$5.50
Chicken Biryani$16.99
Finest basmati rice combined with tender pieces of chicken & a touch of curry sauce. Garnish with fried onions, cilantro & a slice of lemon
Vegetables Samosa$5.15
Seasoned potato and peas in crispy pastry shell.
Tandoori Roti$2.99
Leavened whole wheat bread baked in the tandoor.
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
Diced tandoori chicken cooked with tomatoes & herb sauce.
Lacha Pratha$3.50
Buttered & layered whole wheat bread.
Butter Naan$3.00
Leavened bread topped with butter.
Butter Chicken$15.99
Sliced boneless tandoori chicken marinated in fresh herbs & spiced in creamy curry of tomatoes.
Garlic Naan$3.99
Leavened bread topped with garlic & cilantro.
Daal Tadka$12.99
Moong & masoor lentils cooked with spices & then pan fried with onions, ginger, garlic & tomato.
Location

23223 Pacific Highway South

Kent WA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:50 pm - 10:50 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:50 pm - 10:50 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:50 pm - 10:50 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:50 pm - 10:50 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:50 pm - 10:50 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:50 pm - 10:50 pm
