Indian Harvest

For good food, the flavor is of extreme essence and nothing compares to the ethnic flavor at the Indian Harvest. The demand for ethnic food, exotic cuisine, a cultivating ambiance and a fabulous dining experience in a fine dining environment is what gave birth to The Indian Harvest Restaurant. The restaurant offers a unique Indian dining experience, with quality food, cleanliness, friendly atmosphere and authentic cuisine to its guests.

796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR

No reviews yet

Popular Items

VEGETABLE SAMOSA (2pcs)$5.95
Deep-fried cone pastry stuffed with potatoes & green peas. Vegan. Spice level cannot be altered for this dish.
SAAG PANEER$14.95
Pureed spinach cooked on a slow fire with cubes of cottage cheese & delicately spiced. Gluten-free.
BASMATI RICE$4.50
Steamed basmati rice is grown in the foothills of Himalayas. Vegan. Gluten-free.
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$15.95
The best export from India… chunks of boneless chicken roasted in tandoori, then folded into a creamy sauce & cashew paste.
BUTTER NAAN$3.00
Leavened bread baked on the hot wall lining of the Tandoor then topped with homemade butter.
ROTI$2.50
Whole wheat bread cooked on the hot wall lining of the Tandoor. Vegan.
GARLIC NAAN$3.95
A leavened bread that is seasoned with freshly chopped garlic.
DAL MAKHANI$12.95
Three varieties of lentils simmered on a slow fire until tender, then tempered with chopped onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, & herbs. Gluten-free.
CHICKEN MAKHANI (BUTTER CHICKEN)$15.95
De-boned tandoori roasted chicken pieces folded into a tomato-based sauce. Gluten-free.
NAAN$2.50
Leavened bread baked on the hot wall lining of the Tandoor.
Location

NAPERVILLE IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

